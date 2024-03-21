Explosion at Defiance Plant Causes Damage and Injury

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO) – There was an explosion followed by a fire at Defiance’s Glycerin Traders plant on Greenler Street just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving one person injured and notable damage to the facility. The injured individual was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The incident resulted in noticeable damage to the roof and backside of the plant. City firefighters deployed an aerial ladder truck to attack the flames. Additionally, a grass field adjacent to the plant caught fire, requiring additional firefighting efforts.

City police blocked several side streets surrounding the plant to maintain public safety and make room for emergency response vehicles.

According to The Crescent News, Defiance County’s hazardous materials team was called out to assist in managing the incident. Also, the state fire marshal’s office was notified to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Multiple fire departments, including Highland Township, South Richland, Noble Township, Sherwood, Continental, and potentially others, were called out to the scene to provide support.

Someone who lives close to the plant said that the explosion was forceful enough to blow open her front screen door. She also saw smoke and flames emanating from the Glycerin Traders plant.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, no details have been released on the cause of the explosion.

Glycerin Traders, as per its website, specializes in trading various grades of glycerin, vegetable and animal fat, mixed alcohol, and a range of feed ingredients, including jam, sugar, maple syrup, and BBQ sauce, among others. The Defiance facility, acquired by Glycerin Traders in late 2012, was previously a biodiesel plant, formerly known as American Ag Fuels, which experienced a similar explosion incident in January 2008, resulting in three injuries, one of which was serious.