Fort Wayne Zoo Celebrates 60th Birthday

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo turns 60 this week, and you have been invited to celebrate with them on Thursday, July 3. In honor of this celebration, admission will drop to $10, a $15 savings! The birthday celebration will kick off at 8:45 a.m. with sweet treats and music.

“Everyone here at the Zoo is honored to be a part of the 60-year journey!” States Rick Schuiteman, Zoo Director and CEO, “When the Zoo first opened in 1965, Byron Novistky, the chairman of the Board of Park Commissioners, stated that the Zoo was a ‘true demonstration of what the citizens can do,’ and that statement rings true today. Our Zoo is incredibly special because of the people: the passionate individuals who work here, the generous donors who inspire us to grow, and the guests who love wildlife as much as we do.”

Facts from opening day to today:

• In 1965, the Zoo had 18 habitats for guests to visit. Today, we have 69 habitats, 188 species, and 1,500 animals in our care.

• Opening Day attendance was 6,000 guests. Since then, we have welcomed over 26,000,000 guests through the front gate.

• In 1965, the Zoo was comprised of five and one-half acres. Today, the Zoo stretches over 47 developed acres.

• From the start, the Zoo was one of the nation’s few self-supporting zoos, earning all revenue from admissions, rides, donors, and concessions.

Head out to the Zoo with the whole family on Thursday morning to celebrate this monumental birthday.