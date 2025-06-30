June 30, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

The Thunderbirds Return to Fort Wayne

by Macy Gray0
U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Plane/Pic provided by John Graham / WOWO

Fort Wayne, IN (WOWO) – The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline this year’s Fort Wayne Air Show. The Thunderbirds are America’s premier flight demonstration team and are comprised of 12 officers, including 6 demo pilots. A support team of 132 enlisted specialists, along with a few support of about 75 demonstrations per year across the country.

This year’s air show will feature military as well as civilian performers, as well as static displays and immersive ground attractions.

The show runs July 9 and 12 at the Air Guard Base at Fort Wayne International Airport.

 

