Fort Wayne’s Splash Pads Open For Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne’s splash pads are officially open for the season.

The nine splash pads are free and open to the public. They’re open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the summer, and Robert E. Meyers Park is open monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The City’s splash pads include Buckner Park, Franklin School Park, Kreager Park, McCormick Park, Memorial Park, Promenade Park, Robert E. Meyers Park, Shoaff Park and Waynedale Park.

City pools are not yet open, but they will open to the public at the end of May. Northside Pool admission is $5 for youth and $6 for adults. McMillen Pool costs $3.50 for youth and $ for adults to enter. They will be open from 12:30 until 5 p.m. daily, beginning at the end of the month.