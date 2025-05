INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) –

The USDA has approved the state’s waiver to remove sugary drinks and candy from the SNAP benefit program.

Governor Mike Braun says more taxpayer-funded SNAP dollars are spent on sugary drinks and candy than on fruits and vegetables. However, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program intends to make nutrition a priority.

Indiana was one of the first states to apply for the waiver to remove the sugary drinks and treats from benefits.