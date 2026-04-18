Four people charged in alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ at Fort Wayne UPS location

Four people are facing charges after investigators say a group stole thousands of dollars’ worth of cell phones from a UPS facility.

Police allege the operation involved a former employee at the UPS distribution center on Independence Drive.

Twenty-five-year-old Aaron Rucker is accused of taking at least 26 phones and passing them along to others to sell.

Also charged are Gregory Banks, Sarah Banks, and Jacqueline Banks.

Authorities say the total value of the stolen devices exceeds 23-thousand dollars.

A fifth person has been identified in court records but has not been formally charged.

Arrest warrants for the four suspects were issued Friday.