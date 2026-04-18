April 18, 2026
Local News

DTFW Hosts Ladies Night Out

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

Downtown Fort Wayne is inviting women to grab their friends and head out for a special Ladies Night Out next month.

The event returns May 7, offering an evening of shopping, dining and exclusive deals at more than a dozen local businesses. Organizers say many stores and restaurants will stay open late from 5 to 8 p.m., giving people a chance to explore downtown after hours.

A free shuttle will run throughout the event, letting guests hop on and off at different stops. The first 20 people to register will receive a goody bag.

Shoppers can also find Mother’s Day gift boxes featuring items from local businesses.

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