Freezing Temps And Snow Totals

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Snow fell on early Sunday morning.

Meteorologist Andrew White with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says the highest snow total is probably going to be towards eastern portions of Indiana.

You may have noticed temperatures in the thirties to forties, but they will be much more freezing during the work week.

“We’re going to see overnight temperatures in the single digits most nights this week with daytime highs generally in the teens to 20’s,” White says.

Not only Indianapolis is going to be freezing, but a good majority of the state will be too.

“Overnight lows in the single digits to teens in the northern half of the state and in the teens in the southern half,” White says. “It may happen about every night through Friday. Daytime highs are generally going to be in the teens for the northern half of the state, and 20’s are going to be in the southern half.”

White says expect another shot of snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday, which is the main weather hazard throughout the week. The heaviest snow during the week is expected across southern portions of Indiana.