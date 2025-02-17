Indiana Task Force Deployed

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to assist with flood relief in Kentucky.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, IN-TF1 was deployed as a Type 3 Water Rescue Task Force. The 49-member team, led by mission leader Keith Rinehart, is focused on flood-hit areas, primarily in Pike and Martin counties.

Heavy rain continues to affect southern Kentucky and middle Tennessee, with most counties under flood watches and warnings. Reports of stranded cars and road closures have surfaced as floodwaters rise.

FEMA representatives and mutual aid teams from other states arrived Sunday to support search and rescue operations. Gov. Andy Beshear reported over 1,000 water rescues over the weekend, but the death toll is expected to climb as floodwaters recede.

A flood warning remains in effect until 1:30 p.m. Monday, following recent heavy rainfall that caused flooding in southeastern Kentucky.

The National Weather Service predicts 2-6 inches of snow across the commonwealth Tuesday and Wednesday. A winter storm watch will take effect at 7 p.m. Tuesday for several counties, including Louisville, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Shepherdsville, Shelbyville, and Elizabethtown, with more than 4 inches possible.