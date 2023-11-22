Future of SACS School Climate Still Taking Shape

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Southwest Allen County Schools released a report Tuesday summarizing the feedback of almost 125 parents, teachers, administrators and students during recent listening sessions that were prompted by racial tension at Homestead High School.

The district hired the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, or FAIR, to conduct six October listening sessions in response to demonstrations and discussions that disrupted classes at Homestead last academic year. Superintendent Park Ginder told The Journal Gazette that the input from those surveyed did not surprise him, discussing that everyone involved has a pretty good understanding of what’s going on in the schools so there were largely no real surprises.

Participants addressed numerous topics, including student behavior, discipline, socioeconomics, district communication, mental health, inclusivity and racism.