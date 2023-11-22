Officer ID Released Who Killed 20-Year-Old On Winchester Road Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): FWPD have identified the officer who shot and killed a 20-year-old on Winchester Road Sunday morning. According to Fort Wayne police, Officer Mark A. Guzman was the officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Dachena Warren-Hill after they were called to a fight on Sunday morning on Winchester Road at the intersection of Babcock Road.

Police say the 911 caller told them that someone was trying to run over an officer at the scene. Investigators say Guzman fired a shot, hitting and killing Warren-Hill, who was behind the wheel of the car.

Records released by FWPD show that Guzman has been involved in situations requiring reprimand before, including two letters of reprimand and a suspension for a Police Vehicle Incident in 2020. Further details into the shooting have not yet been released.