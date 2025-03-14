FW Firefighters Gearing up for Get Green Fest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters are hosting Get Green Fest on Saturday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The free event starts at 8:30 AM and goes through 8 PM. According to Visit Fort Wayne, there will be a heated event tent with food, drinks, and kid activities. From 9 AM – 3 PM, DJ Jason Spuller will provide music.

The Get Green Fest 5-Kilt Run/Walk will start at 9:30 AM at 900 West Main Street.

Starting at 11 AM, Ft. Wayne Firefighters will turn the St. Mary’s River green at the Main Street Bridge.

A Leprechaun will be dropping gold coins for children off a FWFD ladder truck. The Gold Coin Drop begins at noon.

The Lucky Charms Eating Contest will start at 1 PM. There will be matches for different ages so that anyone can compete.

The Get Green Fest 2025 is hosted by the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters, Hoosier Lottery, and Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union.