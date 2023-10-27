FWFD Welcomes Newest Members

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is welcoming its newest members. Twenty-two firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony Thursday Evening at the Auer Performance Hall on the Purdue University Fort Wayne Campus. The Department’s 95th recruit class includes 4 females, the highest number of female graduates to ever complete the program. The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.

Of those sworn in Thursday Night include:

Aaron Baker

Jack Marquardt

Jesse Brandenberger

Alexander Quick

Paul Caywood

Marcus Reeder

Josiah Clark

Shelby Rollins

David Cummings

Tristian Stephens

Joshua Foutz

Taylor Stevens

Jacob Fulghum

Connor Tapp

Taylor Garton

Emerson Ueber

Micheal Hale

Lawrence Kaiser

Linnea Lind

Sam Lyon

Lucas Witzigreuter

Kayla Yates