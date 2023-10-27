FWFD Welcomes Newest Members

The Fort Wayne Fire Department is welcoming its newest members. Twenty-two firefighters were welcomed to the Fort Wayne Fire Department in a graduation ceremony Thursday Evening at the Auer Performance Hall on the Purdue University Fort Wayne Campus. The Department’s 95th recruit class includes 4 females, the highest number of female graduates to ever complete the program. The recruits participated in 23 weeks of training and will now continue their training alongside firefighters from the 18 stations that serve the City of Fort Wayne.
Of those sworn in Thursday Night include:
Aaron Baker
Jack Marquardt
Jesse Brandenberger
Alexander Quick
Paul Caywood
Marcus Reeder
Josiah Clark
Shelby Rollins
David Cummings
Tristian Stephens
Joshua Foutz
Taylor Stevens
Jacob Fulghum
Connor Tapp
Taylor Garton
Emerson Ueber
Micheal Hale
Lawrence Kaiser
Linnea Lind
Sam Lyon
Lucas Witzigreuter
Kayla Yates