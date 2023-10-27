One Man Injured In Thursday Night Fort Wayne Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A violent month in the Summit City continues. On Thursday Night, Police were called to the 3800 Newport Ave shortly after 10:30 P.M. on the reports of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was rendered first aid and later transported a local hospital where he is reported to be in non life-threatening condition.

A vehicle, that may be involved, was located nearby with bullet holes and was towed to be processed for further evidence by police. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the FWPD at 260-427-1201, or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tipps App.