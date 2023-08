FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a crash between a passenger vehicle with a driver being suspected being under the influence of alcohol and an FWPD vehicle.

Police say the crash happened at 3:53 p.m. Saturday at North Phoenix Parkway and East Tillman Road.

Officers say the man in the passenger vehicle was injured and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.