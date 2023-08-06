August 6, 2023
New Track Record

Nashville Confirmed as 2024 IndyCar Season Finale

by Caleb Hatch0

This week’s episode: The Music City Grand Prix in Nashville is confirmed as the 2024 IndyCar season finale with a new course that includes Broadway in downtown Nashville and keeps the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge. Plus, a preview of this weekend’s 2023 Music City GP and a look at the latest IndyCar silly season rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple PodcastsSpotify or wherever you find podcasts.

