FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a bicycle vs. car crash that caused life-threatening injuries for a woman.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Hamilton Avenue near Louis C. Ward Elementary School at 9:07 a.m. Police say a bicyclist was struck by a black car. The driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.