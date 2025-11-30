FWPD Investigating Shooting At Hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person has been hospitalized after a shooting at a Fort Wayne hotel.

Reports say the shooting happened at the Travelers Inn in the 4600 block of E. Washington Blvd.

Fort Wayne Police arrived to find an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. His injuries were found to be non-life-threatening.

FWPD detectives are continuing to search for witnesses, evidence and camera footage, though they say there is currently no threat to the public.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.