692 Vehicles Pulled Over During Northwest Ohio’s ‘Lights for Lives’ Campaign

Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies worked to save lives during the annual “Lights for Lives” campaign.

The multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional enforcement campaign focuses on stopping any vehicles committing traffic violations.

Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Lucas, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams and Wood counties are involved in the campaign.

A total of 692 vehicles were stopped during the 48-hour operation, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay District.

230 citations were issued, including 18 for seat belts, 13 for distracted driving and seven for impaired driving.

Motorists are reminded to drive safely and prepare for delays during the holiday season. They are also reminded to never operate a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.