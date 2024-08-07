August 7, 2024
FWPD investigating violent traffic stop

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne police officer who shot and killed Linzell Parhm in June is once again under scrutiny.

As reported by our news gathering partners at 21ALIVE, Mason Wills is one of two FWPD officers seen pulling 29-year-old Tyjana Smith out of her car during a traffic stop early Monday.

He alleges the traffic stop was initiated when he witnessed Tyjana Smith drive “at a high rate of speed” and “blow right through (a) stop sign.”

Wills says Smith used her body weight to lift him off the ground and that they were eventually able to detain her using “several tactics.”

Smith is charged with felony resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.

The investigation into the shooting of Parhm is still ongoing.

