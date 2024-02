FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

It strong-arm robbery occurred just before 9:30 AM Friday, February 23 at the G Mart on E. State Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male, in his twenties, wearing black pants and coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the P3 Tips App.