Mayor Henry Calls for Applicants to Join Youth Engagement Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Mayor Tom Henry is inviting applicants to join the Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council for the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

The council, aimed at high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors residing in Fort Wayne, offers a platform for youth to voice their perspectives, innovate solutions, and engage in community projects.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their completed application forms, available on the city’s official website, by July 19. Interviews for potential council members will be held in August and September. As space is limited, early applications are advised.

Applications can be sent by mail to the Mayor’s Office, Attn: Karen L. Richards, Mayor’s Youth Engagement Council 200 E. Berry Street, 4th Floor, Fort Wayne, IN, 46802 or you can email them to Karen.Richards@cityoffortwayne.org. For more information and access to the application form, visit https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/myec.html.