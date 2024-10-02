October 2, 2024
Local News

FWPD officer saves 3-year-old from drowning

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne police officer is being called a hero after saving a 3-year-old from drowning.

Officer E. Myers responded to a call of a drowning toddler late last month on Sullivans Court.

Watch the bodycam here.

