FWPD officer saves 3-year-old from drowning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne police officer is being called a hero after saving a 3-year-old from drowning.
Officer E. Myers responded to a call of a drowning toddler late last month on Sullivans Court.
Watch the bodycam here.
