FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – September was warm and dry in Fort Wayne.

The National Weather Service says this September was the seventh warmest on record, with average temperatures nearly four degrees above normal for the month.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene helped bring additional drought relief at the end of the month, but with less than an inch-and-a-half of rain, this September ranked as the 19th driest in Fort Wayne.