FWPD Responds To Mental Health Crisis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — On Wednesday, shortly before 11 AM, Officers of the Fort Wayne Police

Department responded to a suspicious person call near the intersection of W State Blvd and

Wells St.

A passing motorist reported a male sitting on the railing of the pedestrian bridge

over W. State Blvd.

Officers determined at the scene that the adult male was in a mental

health crisis.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and TRAA responded to assist.

An FWPD Crisis Response Team (CRT) Negotiator responded and was able to communicate with the subject

and talk him down from the bridge.

The adult male was transported for a mental health evaluation. W State Blvd was

closed briefly during this incident and is now re-open.