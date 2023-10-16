October 16, 2023
Local News

Gas Prices Continuing To Rescind Amid Early Autumn Weeks

by Michael McIntyre0
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  The trend of gas prices coming down continued last week.  Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.23 per gallon according to GasBuddy.  According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.09 per gallon yesterday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.92 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today.  While the national average price of diesel has also come down 6.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.41 per gallon.

