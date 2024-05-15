Indiana State Police Seeks Applicants for Capitol Police Section

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section is now accepting applications from both traditional and lateral applicants.

Individuals interested in beginning a rewarding career as a Capitol Police Officer can apply online at Indiana State Police Career Opportunities. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process and information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police Department. Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

To be considered for a Capitol Police Officer position, applicants must meet the following basic eligibility requirements:

Must be a United States citizen. Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee (Traditional Recruit Graduation is December 21, 2024). Must meet a minimum vision standard of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes. Must possess a valid driver’s license. Must be a high school graduate or possess a general equivalency diploma (GED).

Lateral applicants must currently be merit law enforcement officers with an Indiana Law Enforcement Tier I or Tier II Certification, or an equivalent certification from another state. The finishing school for lateral recruits will begin on September 23, 2024, while traditional recruits will have a hire date of September 30, 2024, with the academy starting on October 14, 2024.

The new starting salary for a Capitol Police Probationary Officer is $62,327 per year, which will increase to $64,472 after the first year of employment. Retired officers or those with 20 or more years of experience as Tier I or Tier II officers will start at a salary of $75,431.

In addition to a competitive salary, the Indiana State Police Capitol Police Section offers an excellent health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for current and retired employees and their families. The State also provides short-term and long-term disability plans for full-time employees after six months of continuous employment. Capitol Police Officers are automatically enrolled in the Public Employees Retirement Fund (PERF), with contributions made by the State to their retirement accounts.

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Capitol Police Officer by visiting Indiana State Police Career Opportunities. Applicants can also contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.