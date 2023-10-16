October 16, 2023
Judge rules defendant incompetent after guilty plea in stabbing case

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO) – Allen County Judge David Zent found 36-year-old Christopher Moore incompetent to stand trial, despite Moore’s earlier guilty plea in a stabbing case.

Moore was accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend in December 2022 during an argument following the discovery of explicit messages with his child’s mother. Moore allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, leaving her in critical condition. She managed to escape and seek help.

According to the Journal Gazette, in August, Moore had pleaded guilty to aggravated battery as part of a plea agreement, which dropped other charges, including attempted murder, invasion of privacy, and four counts of domestic battery. However, two failed sentencing hearings prompted Moore’s attorney to question his competency.

Following evaluations by two doctors, Judge Zent ruled that Moore was incompetent to stand trial. Moore will undergo treatment with the aim of restoring his competency. His next court appearance is scheduled for January.

