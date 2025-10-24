Get Fit and Help Others – Catalyst Partners with Penny Pitch

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) A local gym has pledged to donate to WOWO’s 77th Penny Pitch effort.

Jason Minich with Catalyst Fitness says ” One big difference for this year is that we are discounting the membership for anyone who signs up on this offer to hopefully entice more people to take advantage of it.

Our normal membership price is $30 down and $38 per month.

If someone uses the promo code WOWO to sign up on our website, they can sign up for $1 down and $28 per month… saving $149 over the course of their first year alone. For each sign up, we will donate $25 to Penny Pitch.

Check out the deal at the Catalyst Fitness website here