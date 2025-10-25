17-Year-Old In Life-Threatening Condition After Crash

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) – A 17-year-old is in life-threatening condition after an early morning crash.

Reports say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near the Hurshtown Reserve. Officers responded to the crash where they found an e-bike and a Ford F-150 involved.

They say both were traveling north on Roth Road south of S.R. 1 when the F-150 moved to pass the bike, but the e-bike also veered left, striking the truck.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and reports say both drivers were believed to have been under the influence.

The 17-year-old e-bike driver was taken to the hospital with life-threateing injuries, though the driver of the truck was not injured.

The identity of the 17-year-old has not yet been released, and the crash remained under investigation.