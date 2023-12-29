Girl Scouts to begin annual cookie campaign next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana are set to begin selling cookies in January.

The Scouts recently held a kickoff event, where participants learned how to set sales goals, create marketing strategies and were given tips on digital safety.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will launch Jan. 12 in northern Indiana. Girl Scouts will have a complete lineup of favorites on hand for direct sales, including Thin Mints, Trefoils (formerly Shortbread), Caramel deLites, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $6 per package, including gluten-free. The sale continues through March 11. Customers may purchase cookies in the following ways:

In person at a Girl Scout Cookie booth. Beginning Jan. 12, go to www.gsnim.org, click “Cookies+”, and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. You will see dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area.

Online with the Digital Cookie platform. If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you want to buy cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there!

If you are not acquainted with a Girl Scout, contact GSNI-M at iwantcookies@gsnim.org, and we will connect you with a local Girl Scout.

A purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps young entrepreneurs develop five essential life skills:

Goal Setting: Girl Scouts learn how to set goals and create a plan to reach them.

Decision Making: Girl Scouts learn to make decisions on their own and as a team.

Money Management: Girl Scouts learn to expand their money smarts while running their own cookie business.

People Skills: Girl Scouts find their voice and build confidence through customer interactions.

Business Ethics: Girl Scouts learn to act ethically, laying a foundation for a lifetime of leadership and success.

Girls in grades K–12 are eligible to become Girl Scouts. Interested individuals can join, and adults can become volunteers by visiting www.girlscouts.org/join.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, visit www.gsnim.org.