Upon arrival at the scene, fire crews were met with a fully-engulfed mobile home. The owner was reported to have left, but concerns arose about the well-being of multiple pets left behind. Firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire while also looking for pets.

Tragically, despite their efforts, eleven cats and two dogs succumbed to the fire. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue two cats. These surviving felines were promptly treated and handed over to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for further care.

The fire, which originated in the bedroom area of the mobile home, was successfully brought under control within 11 minutes. While a neighboring mobile home sustained only minor damage, the primary residence suffered heavy losses due to fire, water, and smoke.

No injuries were reported among the responding firefighters, and there were no occupants in the home at the time of the incident. The Fort Wayne Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire to determine its origin.