Glenbrook Square Mall Sold to Hull Property Group

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Glenbrook Square mall has been sold to Hull Property Group.

Hull Property Group announced the acquisition on Friday, claiming that it is the third Indiana mall that they have taken ownership of.

Hull Property Group reports successful redevelopment and economic growth records in the last 45 years, and they say they look forward to working with Fort Wayne leaders to create a vision for the mall’s future.

Glenbrook Square opened in 1966, and Spinosa Real Estate Group took ownership of the mall in 2022.