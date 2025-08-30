August 30, 2025
Local News

One Injured in Saturday Morning House Fire

by Alyssa Foster0
Pixabay.com

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Investigators are looking to find the cause of a house fire that happened early Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in shortly after 3 a.m. with reports of a fire on Chestnut Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside and outside the home. They were able to get the fire under control within about 35 minutes.

Seven people evacuated safely, though one adult was taken to the hospital with injuries. 

The home suffered severe damage from fire, smoke and water. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Related posts

LaGrange Sheriff’s looking for man involved in stabbing

WOWO News

Bandits Rob Jewelry Store

Dean Jackson

Food Handler Certificate Program Available Through Ivy Tech

Michael McIntyre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.