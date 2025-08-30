One Injured in Saturday Morning House Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Investigators are looking to find the cause of a house fire that happened early Saturday morning.

A 911 call came in shortly after 3 a.m. with reports of a fire on Chestnut Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames inside and outside the home. They were able to get the fire under control within about 35 minutes.

Seven people evacuated safely, though one adult was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The home suffered severe damage from fire, smoke and water.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.