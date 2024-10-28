October 28, 2024
Local News

GM Workers In Fort Wayne May Vote To Authorize A Strike This Week

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — They are part of the United Auto Workers union — and they plan to hold a vote over whether or not to strike on Wednesday.

The local union in Fort Wayne says GM is violating terms of the new contract agreed to after a messy nationwide strike last year — by laying off roughly 250 temporary part-time workers whom the union was hoping to make temporary full-time workers.

A GM spokesperson says they are abiding by the terms of the agreement and that there is no legal basis for a strike.

