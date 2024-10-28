Leaf Pick-Up Has Begun In The Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Street Department will start collecting leaves on Oct. 28, beginning with neighborhoods in the city’s central area, roughly between Coliseum and Rudisill boulevards, according to a press release.

Here’s the collection schedule:

Central Neighborhoods: Oct. 28 – Nov. 1; Nov. 18 – 22;

South Neighborhoods: Nov. 4 – 8; Dec. 2 – 6;

North Neighborhoods: Nov. 12 – 15; Dec. 9 – 13.

The schedule may change based on weather and leaf volume.

Collection will pause on holidays, including Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving on Nov. 28-29.