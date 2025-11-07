GOP Pushes Election Integrity Bills Ahead of 2026 Midterms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — With the 2026 midterms a year away, Ohio lawmakers are considering bills that could significantly alter how residents vote and how ballots are processed.

NBC-4 reports that Senate Bill 293, passed by the Ohio Senate on Wednesday, would require mail-in absentee ballots to be received by county boards of elections by Election Day, eliminating the current four-day window in which ballots can still be counted.

Supporters, including bill sponsor Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green), say the move aligns Ohio with most other states and encourages voters to submit ballots early.

“Two-thirds of the country require their ballots to be due on or before Election Day,” Gavarone said. “We have 28 days of early voting and we’ve been encouraging people to vote early.”

Critics, including the League of Women Voters of Ohio, warn that the change could disenfranchise older voters, rural residents, and people with disabilities. Executive Director Jen Miller called the legislation unnecessary, citing the extremely rare occurrence of voter fraud in Ohio.

“This is fear-mongering,” Miller said. “We should focus on protecting elections and public trust, not creating rules for a problem that largely doesn’t exist.”

The legislation is part of a broader suite of election integrity bills sponsored by Gavarone. Senate Bill 4 would create an election integrity unit within the Secretary of State’s office, and Senate Bill 153 would require verification of U.S. citizenship for all voters registering or updating their registration.

Gavarone says these measures are about safeguarding elections and public confidence. “Even one case of voter fraud is too many,” she said.

The Senate also passed a bill aimed at protecting poll workers’ personal information, a response to increasing threats and violence against election officials nationwide.

SB 293 now moves to the Ohio House for consideration. SB 4 has already passed the Senate, while SB 153 remains in the House General Government Committee. Debate over voter access and election security is expected to continue in the lead-up to next year’s elections.