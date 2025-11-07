Appeals Court Denies Kohlhofer New Trial

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) The Sixth District Court of Appeals has refused to grant a new trial for Brent Kohlhofer, one of two men serving life sentences for the 2022 killings of Toledo teenagers Ke’Marion Wilder and KyShawn Pittman.

According to WTOL – Kohlhofer’s defense argued a text message from co-defendant Don Eames should have been admitted at trial, claiming it could show the teens died before Kohlhofer and co-defendant Charles Walker allegedly picked them up. The message, sent to Eames’ girlfriend, suggested the boys had died at the Maumee Avenue home.

The appeals court agreed the text should have been allowed but ruled it was “harmless error,” noting the overwhelming evidence against Kohlhofer would not have been affected.

Attorney Brandon Henderson called the decision a “travesty of justice,” arguing that the text message, combined with witness recantations, could have influenced the jury.

New developments since the 2024 trial have raised questions about the case. Witnesses Gingrich and Cruz Garcia, who originally tied Kohlhofer and Walker to the scene, have since changed parts of their stories. Gingrich has recanted prior testimony, saying police pressured him to identify Kohlhofer and Walker as participants. Meanwhile, Garcia remains the primary witness claiming Kohlhofer and Walker transported the teens.

Defense attorneys also point to additional evidence supporting Walker’s alibi, including an affidavit placing him downtown during the time of the disappearance. Both Kohlhofer and Walker maintain their innocence, citing timelines, surveillance, and lack of DNA evidence in key locations.

Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates praised her team’s work, calling it “exceptionally handled at every stage” of a case that involved 12 convictions and multiple plea deals.

Walker’s appeal remains pending, with a separate panel reviewing his case. Motions citing new evidence, including alibi claims and witness recantations, are also awaiting decisions from the court.

The case continues to raise questions about the role of witnesses, the handling of evidence, and who was truly responsible for the deaths of Wilder and Pittman.