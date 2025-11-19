Goshen Hospital Sets Regional Standard with One-to-Four Nurse-to-Patient Ratio

Goshen, IN (WOWO) — Goshen Hospital has announced a new one-to-four nurse-to-patient ratio across all inpatient units, positioning itself as the region’s leader in nursing care and patient safety. The initiative ensures nurses have manageable workloads and the time needed to provide personalized attention to every patient.

Hospital leaders say the move reflects a commitment to high-quality care, patient safety, and nursing team well-being. By reducing the number of patients each nurse oversees, Goshen Hospital is setting a new standard in Northeast Indiana healthcare while fostering a sustainable, supportive environment for staff.

“Establishing a one-to-four ratio affirms our belief that exceptional care starts with strong support for our nurses,” said Julie Crossley, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer. “This change allows our nurses the time and focus they need to care for patients while maintaining a healthy and sustainable work environment.”

Goshen Hospital’s nursing excellence is nationally recognized through Magnet® status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, a distinction earned five times since 2004. Fewer than 60 hospitals worldwide have achieved Magnet with Distinction recognition, the highest honor in nursing excellence.