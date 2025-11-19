Education Official Faces Backlash Over Gender Identity Question

Lansing, MI (WOWO) — A viral exchange over gender identity in schools has reignited debates about how sex education is taught across the U.S.

During a recent hearing, a top education official was asked how many genders exist. The official paused and responded that “different people have different beliefs” on the subject. The moment, shared widely on social media, sparked criticism from conservative commentators who called the response “embarrassing” and accused schools of pushing a “radical ideology.”

The official later clarified that the discussion reflects updated health education guidelines designed to provide research-based information on gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation. The guidelines encourage schools to teach students that biological sex, gender identity, and gender expression are distinct concepts, while allowing local districts to maintain control over curriculum decisions.

Experts emphasize that these guidelines are not mandates, and parents retain the right to decide whether their children participate in sex education instruction. The debate highlights ongoing tensions nationwide over how gender and sexual orientation are addressed in schools.