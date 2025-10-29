October 29, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Grand Jury Investigation With Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s Office

by Network Indiana0
Photo Supplied / Indiana Statehouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A grand jury investigation is happening with Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith’s office regarding “ghost employment,” which involves employees working outside their official duties while on the clock.

Testimony was heard in August and September of 2025, including claims of the distribution of an intimate image within the office.

Prosecutors are investigating a “fake topless video of a Republican lawmaker’s wife” that two staff members in his office are accused of seeing back in April.

Beckwith denies the claims and asserts that his office has acted legally.

“That story is so false, there’s no proof, there’s no evidence. We’ve never seen anything like that. Never happened in my office,” said Beckwith on Tuesday.

He also says his office has not been contacted at all regarding the investigation.

Related posts

Todd Rokita talks about run for Indiana Attorney General seat

Heather Starr

Fort Wayne teen pleads guilty to fatal 2017 crash

Brooklyne Beatty

School Safety Worries Stir Indiana Statehouse Debate

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.