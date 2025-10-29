INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A New Palestine man is charged with submitting $2.7 million in fraudulent Medicaid expenses from his mental health provider business.

According to the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, Kevin L. Calvert, 57, is facing a total of 43 felony counts of fraud. Calvert is charged with seven counts of Medicaid fraud, 24 counts of fraud where the loss is between $50,000 and $100,000, and 12 counts of fraud where the loss is between $750 and $50,000.

Calvert was arrested following an investigation by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU). According to the MFCU report, Calvert submitted bills totaling more than $2.7 million for addiction treatment services supposedly provided to patients by medical professionals.

The report says Calvert is also facing one count of theft for falsifying documents to indicate a qualified physician was overseeing mental health services provided at his business, TRUTH Treatment Centers Inc., in Indianapolis. MFCU said through their investigation, they learned that the business was using recent graduates of its drug treatment program to provide counseling, even though they didn’t have the required education and a proper license.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to protect Indiana’s resources from fraudsters,” Rokita said in the news release. “The Medicaid program is meant to help low-income individuals get the health care they need. Our office will continue to ensure that Hoosiers’ tax dollars supporting this program are protected from fraud and abuse and we would ask anyone with information about suspected fraud of this nature to please report it to our office.”

Court documents show a $700 cash bond was received by the Marion County Clerk’s office on Saturday. Calvert has an initial hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Marion Superior Court 28.