Grant County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Bloodhound

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Sheriff Del Garcia of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is excited to announce the gift of a bloodhound from the Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction.

The dog is Ellie Mae, a four-month-old red bloodhound with green eyes. Ellie has big shoes to fill after the untimely death of one of the Sheriff’s Office bloodhounds, “Hutch” last month due to K-9 epilepsy.

The value of these K-9 tools is unmeasurable for law enforcement in many situations and will be an asset to all central Indiana upon request by any Law Enforcement Agency.

Ellie’s training has begun with great excitement for the dog and K9 Handler Jennifer Ressett, who had Hutch as a partner during his career with the Fairmount Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office until his death.

Jennifer and Ellie spent last week in Kentucky at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice training alongside other bloodhounds, where Ellie rose to the occasion.

Look for Ellie Mae at public events as she moves forward in her career here in Grant County. “As Sheriff of Grant County, I thank everyone who made this gift possible and encourage the public to read about and support the Jimmy Ryce Center”.