Fort Wayne Man Sentenced to 63 Months in Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – 30-year-old Lydell E. Trainor Jr. of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Holly A. Brady on Tuesday. This after his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Trainor was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on or about April 29, 2022, Trainor traveled to his in-laws’ residence in the early morning hours while possessing a loaded 9mm firearm.

During an argument, Trainor pointed the firearm which he later hid underneath a vehicle.

Based on his prior felony convictions for battery and possession of cocaine, Trainor was prohibited from possessing the firearm in this case.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Trainor’s case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Justin Sheridan and former Assistant United States Attorney Brent Ecenbarger.