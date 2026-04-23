Great Lakes Cruise Industry Projects $300M Economic Impact in 2026

DETROIT, MI (WOWO) The Great Lakes cruise industry is projecting continued expansion in 2026, with officials expecting higher passenger totals and increased economic activity across multiple states and provinces.

The organization Cruise the Great Lakes says the upcoming season is expected to bring about 23,000 passengers and more than 800 port visits across the region, according to Cruise the Great Lakes.

It also projects approximately 300 million dollars in economic impact, reflecting a 25 percent increase compared to 2025 estimates, according to Cruise the Great Lakes.

The season, which runs from late spring through early fall, will include seven cruise lines operating ten ships on the Great Lakes and the St. Lawrence River. The lineup includes both established operators and a new entrant, American Cruise Lines, according to Cruise the Great Lakes.

Ships expected to operate include the Viking Octantis, a 665-foot vessel that has previously docked in Detroit during past seasons, according to WXYZ reporting.

Cruise officials say the growth is tied to expanding itineraries, increased port activity, and broader interest in regional cruising experiences.