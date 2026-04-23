Police Say Hospital Bomb Threat Tied to Earlier School Incident

BERRIEN CO, MI (WOWO) A 19-year-old is facing multiple criminal charges after investigators linked two separate threat incidents involving schools and a medical facility in Berrien County.

Authorities say Adam Beechler brought a knife into Buchanan High School in February and threatened a nurse during that incident, later acknowledging possession of the weapon and carrying gloves intended to avoid leaving fingerprints, according to MNC News reporting.

In a separate incident in March, investigators say Beechler made bomb threats directed toward the Lighthouse Education Center while he was receiving treatment at Corewell Health, according to MNC News reporting.

Court records show he is now charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses connected to both cases as the investigation continues.