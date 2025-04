NORTHWEST INDIANA, (WOWO) — Earlier this month, ground was broken for the new Mitch Daniels School of Business.

Northwest Indiana Business reports that it will join the Krannert Building and Rawls Hall as connected facilities above and below ground.

Among those attending the ceremony were Purdue President Mung Chiang and Purdue President Emeritus and former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels.

The university approved the plans for the school in 2023.