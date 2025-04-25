Mayor Sharon Tucker Looking For Applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Applicants must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the 2025-2026 school year.

It’s a one-year commitment for members to provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions and working on projects.

They’re offering three separate application submission windows to better accommodate summer schedules.

Applications are now open and must be submitted no later than July 14.