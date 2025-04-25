April 25, 2025
Local News

Mayor Sharon Tucker Looking For Applicants

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Applicants must be a city resident and enrolled as a high school sophomore, junior or senior for the 2025-2026 school year.

It’s a one-year commitment for members to provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to local government by engaging their peers, creating innovative solutions and working on projects.

They’re offering three separate application submission windows to better accommodate summer schedules.

Applications are now open and must be submitted no later than July 14.

Related posts

Indiana residents can text 911 instead of calling

AP News

87-year-old ID’d after rear-ending semi on US 24

Derek Decker

Motorcyclist Leaves Scene of a Crash

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.