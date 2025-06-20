Heatwave At-Risk Info And Tips

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Experts say that those over 65 as well as young children and infants are at high risk because they can’t physically regulate the heat the same as a healthy adult.

Complications due to heart disease, respiratory illness, diabetes and obesity may be worsened due to high temperatures as well.

If you’re on beta blockers or diuretics – contact your doctor because they can cause the body to regulate its temperature differently – and outdoor workers and athletes are also at high risk.

Staying hydrated is one of the most important things you can do to stay safe, along with staying indoors where possible and using fans along with wearing loose clothing and avoiding activity where possible.

Check in on vulnerable neighbors and relatives and be sure to make sure pets have plenty of water as well.