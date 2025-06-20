Rokita Vs. The Sheriff

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is suing St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman, accusing him of failing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

The case centers on alleged non-compliance with ICE detainer requests.

At a hearing, this week, Redman’s legal team argued for dismissal of the case.

Rokita’s attorneys presented ICE records showing nine detainer requests from March to September that the county reportedly did not honor.

There was no immediate decision announced by the judge on whether the case would be dismissed.

That could happen at any point between now and mid-August.